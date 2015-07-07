Fort Point
Villager: San Francisco Style India Pale Ale
6 Cans
Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.
Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish.
A San Francisco take on the classic kolsch style, KSA uses a careful balance of American bittering hops and German malts to create a clean and refreshing light ale.
Bold aromas of toffee, nuts and spice. Dried stone fruits follow through on a smooth, supple entry. Full bodied with rich brown spice notes and hints of marmalade. Finishes with a long, sensual fade.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A charming chard, the stylish and well-balanced '06 Fort Ross Chardonnay presents a case of pretty core fruit aromas and flavors with an underlying accent of sweet oak.
Forty Creek Barrel Select was created to revitalize the Canadian whisky category. Forty Creek laid down its first stock in 1992 on a mission to build bold, complex whiskies. Barrel Select is a blend of various grain whiskies aged in a mix of seasoned ex-Bourbon barrels and new American White Oak for a unique and full flavour profile.
A delicate harmonization of malted barley, rye, and maize. Each variety of grain lends a distinct character. The taste is delicate, soft, and subtle.
A beautiful port that fills your glass with bright aromas of vanilla; citrus; and toasted nuts; full bodied, slightly sweet with a wonderful balance and texture on the finish.
This classic German rauchbier has multi-layered smoke aroma giving way to a light-bodied structure and a surprisingly delicate balance of nutty, herbal, sweet, and savory flavors.
Westfalia packs rich, caramel flavors into a rounded, mahogany body through a colorful blend of creamy malts.
Fresh strawberry cherry and clove aromas. Medium-bodied on the palate with a bright and slightly pert finish.
The Porto Pocas Tawny Port is a fine, wood Port; sweet, with layers of vanilla and plum flavors; soft tannins in the finish.