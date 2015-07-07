Forrest Sauvignon Blanc '00
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. A stunning value in a well-made wine, the '00 Forrest Sauvignon Blanc exhibits the bright citrus flavors of New Zealand; great at $5.99, suggested retail was $11.99, SAVE $6.00.
A lengthy wine, the ripe and fully satisfying Forest Glen Chardonnay is the people's choice when it comes to good drinking; try with seafoods.
GREAT BUY! Use Forres Park 150 rum in any cocktail that requires a little extra zip like zombies or other tropical drinks.
A honest-to-goodness California merlot, the Forest Glen shows up with ripe cherry aromas and flavors with a touch of herbs; pair this one with rosemary infused baked chicken.
Lots of ripe fruit in the nose followed by layers of cherry, plum, currant and spice flavors; The wine shows great drinkability at a very young age; the Forest Glen Cabernet is an outstanding value!
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. An honest wine, the pleasingly fruity '00 Forest Ville Cabenet Sauvignon offers good firmness on the palate with fine ripe fruit flavors; excellent with beef dishes.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2009 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Pretty fun stuff, the well-made and perfectly balanced '07 Forest Glen Riesling offers alluring flavors of ripe apples and flowers; medium sweet.
California. Aromas of apricot and pear, with hints of honey. Medium-bodied, with good acidity and fresh, bright fruit. 12.5% ABV