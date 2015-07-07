Force of Nature
Pinot Gris
750 ml
Delicate yet flavorful, this Pinot Gris has a light golden color and a complex, fruit-scented nose that reveals layers of mango, and cantaloupe. 13.5% ABV
This gem exudes spicy raspberries in a dusty field of lavender and lilac. Opulence; an engulfing mouth feel of velvet cherries, rhubarb, brittle chocolate and finely crushed peppercorn.