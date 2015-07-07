Flor
Prosecco
750 ml
When enjoyed it releases wonderful aromas of ripe pear, almonds and smoothly fills the palate with flavors of apples and peaches. 12% ABV
When enjoyed it releases wonderful aromas of ripe pear, almonds and smoothly fills the palate with flavors of apples and peaches. 12% ABV
A 25-year old, ultra premium 2017 Rum of the Year (International Rum Conference), this Flor de Caña is full-bodied with a dark amber color and a luxurious taste. Flavors of fruit, almond, creamy caramel; with just a touch of lingering sweetness in the long, full, buttery finish that lingers in the palate. With a taste so tantalizing you’ll be tempted to drink it straight from the bottle neat or on the rocks.
Exhibits star-fruit, kiwi, candied lemon peel and lime zest with underlying hints of rosewater and ginger root. The palate is bright and fresh, with a gentle minerality and tangy citrus notes.