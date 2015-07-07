Flor de Caña

25 Year Aged Rum

750 ml

A 25-year old, ultra premium 2017 Rum of the Year (International Rum Conference), this Flor de Caña is full-bodied with a dark amber color and a luxurious taste. Flavors of fruit, almond, creamy caramel; with just a touch of lingering sweetness in the long, full, buttery finish that lingers in the palate. With a taste so tantalizing you’ll be tempted to drink it straight from the bottle neat or on the rocks.