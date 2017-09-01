Fling
Flying Dog Brewery
K-9 Winter Warmer Ale
6 Bottles
English-style strong ale with lots of hop and malty flavors; the brewery recommends the ideal drinking time as "when you're safely at a distance from harm;" we recommend it with a juicy steak!
Flying Horse Royal Lager Beer
Bohemian Pilsner
22 oz
Brewed in Bangalore, India. Flying Horse Royal Lager Beer is sweetly malty with only a hint of hops!
Flint Steel
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Napa Valley. Flint and Steel Sauvignon Blanc offers lively aromas of grapefruit, honeysuckle and lime followed by notes of minerality. Juicy nectarine and mango flavors flow across the palate. A steely backbone frames the fruit and delivers a refreshing wine well suited for sipping and pairing with food.
Flying Dog Brewery
Snake Dog IPA
6 Cans
A Colorado-style IPA, power-hopped with specialty hops from the Pacific Northwest. Citrus fruit aroma comes from brewing with Crystal Malt, Warrior and Columbus hops, and dry hopping with Columbus.
Flying Dog Brewery
Numero Uno Summer Cerveza
6 Cans
Flaked maize gives a distinctive corn and cracker flavor. Agave is added at the end of the boil and the lime peel post-fermentation to impart a distinct, zesty character and a crisp, clean finish.
Flying Dog Brewery
Old Scratch Amber Lager
6 Bottles
Old Scratch can emphasize sweetness, cut through spice, or be used to contrast saltiness. Flavor notes: Malty, almost caramel. 5.5% ABV