Fleur
Pinot Noir Rosé
750 ml
California. 100% Pinot Noir. This copper-colored wine has good, light cherry and apple aromas, and fresh, tangy but lean fruit flavors. It is nicely dry, well balanced and a bit crisp in texture.
The Fleur du Cap Chardonnay from South Africa is a solid, commercial effort with ripe fruit combined with sweet oak notes.
Provence, France- Crafted in the traditional Provencal style with a pale salmon color, delicate flavors of strawberry, rose petals, and herbs, with bright, refreshing acidity.