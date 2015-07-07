Fisch
Leese Fitch
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa Valley. Vanilla, dried herbs, dried cherry, blackberry and currant flavors. 13.5% ABV
Leese Fitch
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Ripe plum, cherry and a note of raspberry spice; medium bodied with pleasing flavors of red berries and sweet earth. 13.5% ABV
Leese Fitch
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
California. Aromas of lemon peel, almonds and ground ginger with a fresh citrus and white nectarine palate. 13.5% ABV
Leese Fitch
Chardonnay
750 ml
California. Aromas of Asian pear, muffin, banana and tropical vanilla with refreshing grapefruit and apple flavors. 13.8% ABV
Leese Fitch
Merlot
750 ml
Lodi. Aromas of berries, thyme with hints of cedar and spearmint. Flavors of cherry preserves and candied orange rind. 13.5% ABV
Blue Fish
Sweet Reel Red
750 ml
A nice touch of sweetness intensifies the black cherry fruit flavors, enhanced a touch of cocao and spice; serve room temperature or slightly chilled; pairs nicely with ribs and burgers.
Blue Fish Riesling '09
Riesling
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Nice effort, the lightly floral '09 Blue Fish Original Riesling delivers friendly flavors on the palate; faintly sweet, the wine finishes up on a crisp note.
Blue Fish
Riesling
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Blue Fish Sweet Riesling '11 is a pleasing, fruity wine; sweet and easy to drink; soft, clean finish.
Swedish Fish Candies
Candy
5 oz
Soft and chewy fruit flavored fish. Fat free!