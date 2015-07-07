Firestone Walker
805
6 Bottles
A light, refreshing blonde ale created for the laid back California lifestyle. Subtle malt sweetness is balanced by a touch of hops creating a versatile beer with a clean finish.
From the coast of California comes Mind Haze, a free-spirited beer made to elevate your perceptions—juicy yet balanced, hazy yet lasting, and loaded with an imaginative array of tropical hop flavors. 6.2% ABV.
Inferos is a rye imperial IPA that is fiery in color, hellacious in hoppiness and bursting with spicy rye goodness. Forged with 25 percent rye grain and loaded with more than four pounds of hops per barrel, Inferos is ultimately a big, lively beer that will keep the soul warm as summer transitions to fall.
A devilishly unfiltered pale ale with fresh hops and citrusy goodness. Massive hop aromas and a signature malt balance.
Rosalie taps into our brewery’s family winemaking roots, using local wine grapes to create a delicious one-of-a-kind beer rosé with bright fruit flavors and luscious acidity. Rosalie is co-fermented with Chardonnay and other wine grape varieties harvested just miles from the brewery. We also incorporate a dash of hibiscus flower to achieve a brilliant color. 5% ABV.
This Oatmeal Stout is aged for a year in spirits barrels. Rich milk chocolate, bourbon, and espresso flavors are preceded by aromas of vanilla, coconut, toasted oak, and mocha.
We now present XXI, our 12th release in what has become an annual autumn rite at our brewery. A limited edition oak-aged Strong Ale.
An ever-evolving mix of experimental hops, designed to deliver mind-blowing flavors that break the rules with each new release.
Firestone Walker Pivo Pils is dry hopped with German Saphir hops for a touch of Bergamot zest and lemon-grass flavors. Refreshing, light, hop driven Pils.
Firestone XVIII is a dark and complex brew full of malt and barrel derived flavors - rich dark chocolate, toasted oak, dark fruit among the many layers for you to enjoy.
Firstone's interpretaion of the rustic Wallonian Saison Style is a harmonious blend of rustic grains, spicy yeast and unique Sauvignon Blanc tones. Tropical white wine finish.
Barley Wine. Bourbon and American oak aromas combine with chocolate malty undertones. 13.4% ABV