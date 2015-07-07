Firefly
Sweet Tea Vodka
1.75 L
Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka is the distillery's newest product on the market. The product is an infusion of American Tea and Firefly Vodka.
Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka is the distillery's newest product on the market. The product is an infusion of American Tea and Firefly Vodka.
Good old-fashioned moonshine with natural blackberry flavors. It really packs a punch so don't be fooled by it's pretty package! 30.7% ABV
This is an unflavored, pure grain whiskey moonshine that packs an immediate punch. Enjoy it straight up or flavor it yourself. 50.35% ABV