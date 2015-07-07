Shop
Fiora
La Fiera
Montepulciano
750 ml
Full-bodied red wine with violet highlights and a fruity bouquet. The palate boasts dark berry fruit and spice. 13% ABV
La Fiera
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Expressive flavors of peach, apple and pear along with floral and mineral notes are supported by crisp acidity. The palate is dry, soft and well balanced. 12% ABV
Flora Springs
Soliloquy Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Exhibits star-fruit, kiwi, candied lemon peel and lime zest with underlying hints of rosewater and ginger root. The palate is bright and fresh, with a gentle minerality and tangy citrus notes.
Umberto Fiore Moscato D'asti
Moscato
750 ml
Extremely aromatic with mild sweetness and vibrant acidity. Semi-sparkling with a famously complex bouquet.