Finca Flichman
Malbec
750 ml
Check out this little value! This malbec focuses on pure fruit; ripe raspberry; and dark cherry aromas with hints of smoke; round and delicious on the palate; great to serve with grilled shrimp1
With an attractive and intense violet color, it displays ripe red fruit aromas such as plums and red and black cherries, with a strong floral presence perfectly combined with vanilla and chocolate granted by the oak. In the mouth, it is mild with sweet and velvety tannins.