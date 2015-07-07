Filus
Pierre Gimonnet and Fils
Blanc de Blancs Cuvée Cuis Brut Champagne 1er Cru
750 ml
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Steely, stoney, and delicate, the Pierre Gimonnet Blanc de Blanc exhibits superb 1er Cru quality; serve with delicately smoked salmon or generous servings of Sevruga caviar,
Bieler
Rosé Sabine
750 ml
Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruit. Rich yet light and dynamic. 13% ABV
Bouchard Aine Et Fils
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Gorgeous nose redolent of flowers and red fruit. Beautiful finesse, smooth tannins and excellent length. 13% ABV.
Aubry
Brut Champagne
750 ml
Expressive red fruit, dried roses and sweet herbs; round finish; one of Champagne's most fascinating growers.
Bouchard Pere and Fils Bourgogne Pinot '09
Pinot Noir
750 ml
A solid red Burgundy for everyday drinking; the great value Bouchard Bourgogne Pinot Noir exhibits true flavors of ripe cherry; red currant with notes of clove; medium bodied with a smooth finish.
Bouchard Aine Beaujolais Nouveau '08
Burgundy
750 ml
88 WILFRED WONG. Loaded with up-front, black fruit flavors, the crisp '08 Bouchard Aine Nouveau Beaujolais brightens up the palate with zingy, red fruit flavors; bright and alive in the aftertaste.
Perrin and Fils Gigondas La Gille
Rhone
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits red fruit and mineral in the aromas. Lively and energetic on the palate that has a bright finish.
Aubert Et Fils
Brut
750 ml
A beautifully crisp blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. It stands toe-to-toe with some of Champagne's heavy hitters while staying full of elegant savoury aromas. A crisp palate full of orchard fruits and subtle brioche notes follow hints of toast and truffles.
Bieler Père et Fils
Sabine
750 ml
France. Dry Rosé - 50% Syrah, 30% Grenache and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Aromas of wild strawberry and watermelon are followed by a bright yet broad mid-palate and crisp.
Bieler Père et Fils
Bandol
750 ml
Bandol, France. Bieler Père et Fils Rosé tastes like biting into a freesia-infused apple in a sexy-hippy version of the garden of Eden. It's clean, light taste seems to promise that attractive strangers are about to drape your body in crisp, sun-drie
Bouchard Pere and Fils
Meursault Les Clous
750 ml
Intense bouquet of fruit and flowers. This wine is both subtle and very lively. Good ageing potential.
