Barone Fini
Merlot
750 ml
Italy. Flavors of cherries and plums with a smooth, velvety finish. 13% ABV
Italy. Flavors of cherries and plums with a smooth, velvety finish. 13% ABV
Italy. Flavors of apples, pears, and lychee. Crisp and clean with a lingering finish. 12.5% ABV
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Steely, stoney, and delicate, the Pierre Gimonnet Blanc de Blanc exhibits superb 1er Cru quality; serve with delicately smoked salmon or generous servings of Sevruga caviar,
Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruit. Rich yet light and dynamic. 13% ABV
Gorgeous nose redolent of flowers and red fruit. Beautiful finesse, smooth tannins and excellent length. 13% ABV.
Expressive red fruit, dried roses and sweet herbs; round finish; one of Champagne's most fascinating growers.
A solid red Burgundy for everyday drinking; the great value Bouchard Bourgogne Pinot Noir exhibits true flavors of ripe cherry; red currant with notes of clove; medium bodied with a smooth finish.
88 WILFRED WONG. Loaded with up-front, black fruit flavors, the crisp '08 Bouchard Aine Nouveau Beaujolais brightens up the palate with zingy, red fruit flavors; bright and alive in the aftertaste.
Bottled at the source, untouched by man, until you unscrew tha cap.
Bottled at the source, untouched by man, until you unscrew tha cap.
Bottled at the source, untouched by man, until you unscrew tha cap.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Exhibits red fruit and mineral in the aromas. Lively and energetic on the palate that has a bright finish.
A beautifully crisp blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. It stands toe-to-toe with some of Champagne's heavy hitters while staying full of elegant savoury aromas. A crisp palate full of orchard fruits and subtle brioche notes follow hints of toast and truffles.
France. Dry Rosé - 50% Syrah, 30% Grenache and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Aromas of wild strawberry and watermelon are followed by a bright yet broad mid-palate and crisp.
Bandol, France. Bieler Père et Fils Rosé tastes like biting into a freesia-infused apple in a sexy-hippy version of the garden of Eden. It's clean, light taste seems to promise that attractive strangers are about to drape your body in crisp, sun-drie
Intense bouquet of fruit and flowers. This wine is both subtle and very lively. Good ageing potential.
Raspberry, cherry aromas with a citrusy (grapefruit), slightly floral note with underlying savory structure of lavender, grass and l'herbes de Provence.