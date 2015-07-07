Figueroa Mountain Danish Red
Irish Red Ale
6 Bottles
The Danish Red Lager is inspired by the red lagers of Denmark and the signature red color of the Danish flag. This quality brew is crafted with a blend of European lager and sweet carmels malt.
Figueroa Mountain Mosaic
American Pale Ale
6 Bottles
Enjoy the mountain of Mosaic hops in this crushable hoppy ale inspired by our namesake, Figeuroa Mountain, in California's Los Padres National Forest.
Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy
American IPA India Pale Ale
6 Bottles
This brew is dry, citrusy and floral. Bright aromas of grapefruit, orange oil, lemon zest and pine needles abound. The flavor is mellow and smooth with a very moderate lingering bitterness.
Figueroa Hurricane Deck
Double IPA
22 oz
Brewed with three and a half pounds of hops per barrel, this IPA is loaded with woodsy, herbal and pine-like hop flavor and aroma.
Figueroa Mountain Hoppy Poppy Ipa
Seasonal Specialty Beer
22 oz
This brew is dry, citrusy and floral. Bright aromas of grapefruit, orange oil, lemon zest and pine needles abound. The flavor is mellow and smooth with a very moderate lingering bitterness.