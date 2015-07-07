Shop
Fess Parker Pinot Noir Bien Nacido
Pinot Noir
750 ml
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. Full-bodied, structured and muscular. Reveals black currants, black cherries and a hint of tapenade.
Fess Parker Pinot Noir Ashley's
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Fess Parker Ashley's Vineyard Pinot Noir is an amazing red with lots of bells and whistles. A fully-loaded wine.
Fess Parker Chardonnay Ashley's '10
Chardonnay
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Fess Parker Ashley's Chardonnay is fantastically ripe and oaky; just swamps the palate with wave after wave of pineapple jam, tangerine tart, apricot filling.