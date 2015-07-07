Achaval-Ferrer
Quimera '05 Malbec
750 ml
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER. Made from Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, the '05 Achaval-Ferrer Quimera is medium bodied, intense, and beautifully balanced.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Achaval-Ferrer Quimera is dark, with lots of currant and fig flavors layered with coffee and dark chocolate bark notes; toasty, fleshy, finish; drink now through 2010.
