Ferrando
Pierre Ferrand
Dry Curaçao Liqueur
750 ml
94 PTS TASTING PANEL, FOUR STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL. Orange liqueur with Cognac like elements. Newly created with hints of orange zest and blossom notes.
Pierre Ferrand
Ancestrale Cognac
750 ml
Burnished gold in color, this rare cognac is comparable to a very old wine in its subtlety and complexity. It has a very delicate nose, flavors of chocolate and prune in a perfectly-aged eau de vie.
Pierre Ferrand
Sélection des Anges Cognac
750 ml
99 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. Ferrand Selection des Agnes is a 30 Yr Old Grande Cru Cognac that has a lingering finish and rich mellow flavors. Awarded the Best Cognac at the 1998 SF Wine Competition.
Pierre Ferrand
Ambré Cognac
750 ml
Average age 10 yrs. All Grande Champagne. Estate bottled, with aromas of flowers, oranges and a hint of vanilla highlight this cognac.
Pierre Ferrand
Réserve Cognac
750 ml
This mature spirit displays a rich, full-bodied palate which introduces candied tangerine, walnut, cinnamon, and anise. 40% ABV
Chateau de Ferrand
Red Blend
750 ml
90PT Wine Spectator. The ripe layers of crushed blackberry, warm plum sauce and melted black licorice glide together, with hints of anise and fruitcake filling out the finish.