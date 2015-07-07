Feraud-Brunel Cotes-du-Rhone Villages

Cotes-du-Rhone

750 ml

Feraud-Brunel began in 1998 with a partnership between two celebrated winemakers: Laurence Feraud of Domaine du Pegau and Andre Brunel of Domaine Les Cailloux. At their own estates, they make highly regarded Chateauneuf-du-Pape. Through the Feraud-Brunel label, they source old-vine Grenache from the top growers in the Cotes-du-Rhone, turning them into some of the best value wines in the region. Laurence and Andre work as diligently for the Feraud-Brunel label as they do for their own estates.