Yellow Tail
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Australia. Aromas of strawberries, cherries, currants and touch of mocha. 13% ABV
Australian. Citrus and passionfruit aromas combine with a flavor of limes, tropical fruits and green apples. 12% ABV
Australia. Strawberry, musk and sparkling sweetness with hints of green apple and sherbet. 7.5% ABV
A full flavored sparkling Rose, with hints of red berry fruit that play out nicely on the palate.
Soft, smooth and appealing for its slightly sweet pineapple, citrus and molasses flavors; polished finish.
Australia. Tropical fruit taste with a refreshing acidity and creamy vanilla finish. 12.5% ABV
Californian. With aromas of peach and lychee, and a flavor thats both sweet and smooth be ready to relax. 8.5% ABV
Australia. Sweet and refreshing with fresh flavors of lemon sorbet and fruit. 9% ABV
Pops with citrus flavors and a fresh, creamy finish. 11.5% ABV
Australia. Ripe plum flavors with a touch of spice. 13.5% ABV
Australia. Sharp licorice, red berry and spicy aromas perfectly balanced with silky tannins and ripe fruit flavors. 13.5% ABV
A classic Australian blend of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon that displays rich plum, cassis, and raspberry aromas.
Australia. Tropical fruits explode on the palate with hints of vanilla and butter on the smooth lingering finish. 13% ABV
Australia. Green apple and pear aromas followed by a clean, crisp and refreshing palate. 11.5% ABV
Australian. This Chardonnay is unoaked, giving a lighter more crisp flavor of citrus, melon, and grapefruit. 13.5% ABV
Australia. Luscious vanilla, blackberry and chocolate aromas with bold fruit flavors and mild spice. 13.5% ABV
Australia. Ripe, black fruit flavors create a seductive and spicy medium-bodied finish. 13.5% ABV
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pleasure for all who venture into this wine, the frisky Yellow Tail Sparkling Wine just drinks well; lively with very good effervescence.
Australia. Delicious mix of citrus and red wine with red berry and citrus rind notes. 11.5% ABV
Australia. Soft spice flavor with ripe dark fruit and bold oak flavors. 13.5% ABV
Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc is pale straw in color with vibrant citrus, passion fruit and fresh grassy scents on the nose and a tantalizing palate of limes, tropical fruit and green apples. The lengthy finish shows good depth of flavor with crisp, refreshing acidity.
87 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Yellow Tail Reserve Merlot is a tasty, toothsome wine at a realistic price; delicate notes of cinnamon, clove and cocoa accent the black cherries and cassis.
The Yellow Tail Reserve Cabernet is a pleasant, red currant, dried leaf effort. Lively, yet easy on the palate.
The Yellow Tail Reserve Shiraz is rich and full of black fruit flavors. Rewarding from start to finish.
Australian. Strawberry flavors link up with hints of sherbet and a full floral ambrosia. 7.5% ABV
Australia. Full fruit flavors with aromas of sweet red berries, chocolate and vanilla. 12% ABV