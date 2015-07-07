Pepperidge Farms
Cheddar Goldfish Crackers
6 oz
The wholesome snack that smiles back until you bite their heads off! Did you know they're made with real cheese even though they look like fishies? The snack that smiles back - Goldfish.
The wholesome snack that smiles back until you bite their heads off! Did you know they're made with real cheese even though they look like fishies? The snack that smiles back - Goldfish.
Baked with an abundance of rich, chocolate chunks, these delicious originals satisfy your most decadent cookie cravings.
Goldfish shaped baked snack crackers made with real parmesan cheese.
Rich chocolate and delicate crunch medley.
Distinctive cookies with rich chocolate and cool mint.
Milk chocolate between 2 distinctive cookies.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST, FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. Produced in batches from single barrels of bourbon Rockhill Farms has lush fruit and deep nutty flavors surge on the palate. Luxurious!
Finnriver Black Currant Cider is a light, lovely cider with a purple blush, that blends heirloom and organic apples with the tart mysteries of organic black currant
Finnriver Pear Cider is a traditionally inspired cider. Made from heirloom and organic dessert apples, blended with the elegant sweetness and sublte delights of organic pear
Delicious, soft-baked cookies from a name you know and love; have some today!
Distinctive cookies with dark chocolate and pecans. A big cookie!
Distinctive rich, smooth butter cookies.
Delicious orange chocolate in between light cookies.
Rich chocolate, exquisite texture cookies.
A big cookie with dark chocolate chunks!
A big cookie with white chocolate and macadamia's!
Distinctive Cookie Collection from America's favorite baker!
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A pure prototype of the area, the slightly grassy, racy '05 Buttonwood Sauvignon Blanc exhibits fine dried fruit flavors with an accent of ripe melon; crisp in the aftertaste.
Sweet & Simple Bordeaux Cookies
Sweet finish with flavors of light brown sugar and soft white pepper evenly balancing with caramel, butterscotch, and soft oak.
Sweet & Simple Chessmen Butter Cookies
95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The tannins in the '08 Far Niente are sweet & ripe; the wine brims with luscious blackberry, cassis & mocha flavors, accented with new oak that's flashy.
Take your cocktail-game up a notch with feisty grapefruit juice. Perfect for crafting a Hurricane or Salty Dog.
Kopper Kettle is a twice-distilled, double wood, potstill Virginia Whiskey, produced in America's oldest operating pot still.
The classic Milano cookie. The perfect balance of exquisite cookies and double the amount of rich chocolate.
This beautifully decorated cookie is layered with smooth chocolate and crunchy pecans.
Goldfish shaped baked snack crackers.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Dolce Late Harvest has a rich texture and flavors, yet it's light on its feet, with honeyed apricot, dried pineapple, peanut brittle and hints of earthy horseradish.