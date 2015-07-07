Santa Margherita
Valdadige Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Italy. Extra dry blend of pear, melon, lemon, lime and kiwi. 12% ABV
Certified organic sparkling beverage, containing no artificial ingredients. A unique bubbly refreshment.
Chile. Aromas of red fruit, colve, and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant flavors, with a velvety finish. 13.9% ABV
Certified organic lemonade, containing no artificial ingredients. A favorite summertime treat.
Italy. Hints of rennet apples with a very soft fruit palate and well balanced acidity and tanginess. 11.5% ABV
The Santa Margherita Brut Rose is well-structured with slight flora notes; fresh notes of red berries with a lively finish; the light body and slight acidity add to the freshness of this wine.
Aromas of plums, cherries, raspberries, along with blackcurrants and blackberries. Lush juicy palate with good depth and soft, ripe tannins. 13.1% ABV.
Filtered water; organic white grape, organic cranberry and organic lemon.
Certified organic lemonade, contains no artificial ingredients. A favorite summertime treat.
Chile. Aromas of vanilla, mint, black currant, and cherry fruit. Dry and full-bodied with ripe tannins. Complete with a long finish. 13.5% ABV
Aromas of prunes, figs, spices and green peppers. On the palate, concentrated dense and mature tannins. 13.5% ABV.
Fruit-driven nose, ripe cherries, figs, ripe plums with hints of spices like cinnamon, clove and vanilla. 14% ABV.
Notes of vanilla, chocolate and snuff; medium-bodied, with soft tannins and balanced acidity; fruity and spicy finish.
Intense aromas of dark fruit fill the nose; flavors of blueberries and cassis lead to a long finish.
Santa Cruz IPA is gold in color with a very assertive hop bitterness and aroma.
90 PTS WINE NEWS. The 05 Santa Margherita Chianti Classico is a fruit driven Chianti made in a ripe, new wave style. Upfront, ripe cherry flavors with a sweet oakiness and fresh acidity.
Perfect for salads or martini's!
87 PTS Wilfred Wong! Pale straw hues, very floral nose, soft tropical fruit flavors. "A stroke of genius!" Decanter Magazine. Exceptional.
Anchovy stuffed olives form California's Central valley. A Santa Barbara family tradition since 1850.
Pimento stuffed olives from California's Central Valley. A Santa Barbara family tradition since 1850.
Impressive and pure, the fresh and pretty Santa Rita Sauvignon Blanc serves up bright citrus flavors; slightly layered and textured on the palate; smooth finish.
Chile. Bursting aromas of tropical fruit, green apples, and a zesty note of orange peel. 13.9% ABV
Argentina. Aromas of figs, plums, and blackberries. Notes of vanilla, coffee, and chocolate. Full bodied with sweet tannins. 13.5% ABV
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe black fruits with notes of chocolate and vanil. Medium-bodied with silky tannins. 13.8% ABV.
Cherries, roasted coffee and violet aromas compose the elegant bouquet. The palate is well structured with ultra finn tannins. ABV 13.5%
14.5% ABV.
Chilean. With a cabbagey and grassy nose, as well as a classic tart taste it's sure to always be a winner.
Beautifully balances bitterness, herbaceousness, and sweetness. Compellingly complex with pronounced mint on the finish. 40% ABV
Aromas of ripe, black fruit combined with vanilla, tobacco and cloves. Medium-bodied, balanced and pleasant. 13.9% ABV.
Aroma of tropical fruit and juicy grapefruit rounded out by soft vanilla and hazelnut. Fruit flavors enhanced by a pleasant acidity and sweetness. 14% ABV.
With a bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries, and a strong flavor that recalls the nose. 13.4% ABV
Grassy, gooseberry and melon nose with ripe citrus fruit flavours; dry, fresh, soft with grassy/citrus notes in the finish. 13% ABV
Vanilla, slightly tropical aromas and flavours with subdued apple notes; Dry, medium-bodied, with well balanced acidity and a tangy lemon finish. 13% ABV
A fruity spectrum of banana and pineapple are crisp, elegant, and balanced on the palate, complimenting the aromas of ripe apples and yeast. ABV 11.5%
Very expressive, great purity in the aromatics and flavors, so much to like without being heavy. 14% ABV.
Aged in French oak for over two years, this is a robust red with a blend of bold fruit flavors, like black cherry. It surprises with hints of chocolate. ABV 14.8%
A great, fruit-flavored soda!
The original orange from Mexico!
This IPA has a dominating fruity hop presence. Sweeter hop qualities of peach, mango, and tangelo give way to watermelon, pine, and earth, leading into a zesty, bitter finish.
Italy. Ruby red color with purple highlights. On the nose, delicate notes of cherries and ripe red fruit, typical of Sangiovese and Syrah, mingle with the characteristic balsamic sensations of Merlot. The palate is ample and supple and the finish and aftertaste are fruity.
The golden hue of Santa Monica Brew Works pays homage to traditional Porters which were not typically as dark as they are today.
Moderately sweet, grainy aroma with a light citrusy fruitiness. Bright yellow, hazy appearance. Moderately sweet with a citrusy fruitiness. The beer is not super crisp or dry - so it will please anyone who loves a good white ale.
This Wit provides a thirst-quenching, citrusy taste with subtle banana, clove, and coriander with a tart finish.
A delightful creamy drink from Mexico!
Chile. Bouquet of citrus blossoms and peaches, with flavors of citrus fruit complete with a smooth texture. 13.5% ABV
A delicate expression of an Italian Pinot Grigio with fruity flavors of yellow apples and citrus peels. Extremely easy drinking!
A large green olive hand-stuffed with a whole onion, a traditional favorite.
Large green olives bursting with sun-kissed tomato flavor of Basil and Oregano!
Serrano pepper stuffed large green olives, preserved in jalapeño brine. Perfect to garnish your Martinis, Bloody Marys and beer!
Super Premium! One of the secrets to this very special rum is the age old 'Solera' method used for centuries by Spain's brandy and sherry producers. Perfect straight up or on the rocks.
The Santa Barbara Winery Chardonnay is rich, with creaminess. Ripe fruit, on the citrus side round out the palate and the finish.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Deep & earthy, but also intensely fruity. Shows fine structure, black cherry & cassis fruit.
Chile. Fine and persistent bubbles. Red and citrus fruits dominate on the nose. Fresh, lively, and genuine on the palate. 12% ABV
Bouquet dominated by fresh ripe fruity berries and spicy notes. Silky and medium-bodied, well-balanced with good acidity. 13.6% ABV.
Chile. Cool ocean breezes from the nearby sea refresh the vines and make for a style that is very aromatic and fresh. 13.5% ABV
Argentina. Aroma of ripe fruits such as pears, apples, melon, and of pineapples and bananas. Long and fresh finish. 12.6% ABV
Chile. Aroma of mango and apricot, vanilla and coconut nuances. Dense and acidic on the palate with a fruity aftertaste. 14% ABV
Chile. Bouquet of red cherries, raspberries, and strawberries with a touch of vanilla. Medium palate with a refreshing finish. 13.4% ABV
Chile. Aromas of red fruits with floral, vanilla, and tobacco notes. Flavors of blackberry and plum, with super-soft tannins. 13.5% ABV