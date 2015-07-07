Estancia
Chardonnay
750 ml
A full-bodied, dry and creamy white wine with crisp apple, honeydew and pineapple fruits mixed with toasty oak.
This California appellation pinot grigio opens with aromas of pear, green apple, figs and honeysuckle. Lively, zesty, and refreshing flavors of green apple, Asian pear, lemon citrus with a soft mid-palate and notes of grapefruit on the finish.
Estancia produces a fine, soft-spoken Pinot Noir from the excellent Santa Lucia Highlands area.