L'Ecole No 41
Semillon
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A multifaceted white, the fragrant '07 L'Ecole No 41 Semillon serves up ripe fruit and hot butter popcorn flavors; long and enticing in the aftertaste.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A multifaceted white, the fragrant '07 L'Ecole No 41 Semillon serves up ripe fruit and hot butter popcorn flavors; long and enticing in the aftertaste.
L'Ecole Chardonnay has aromas of pears, spiced apples, a hint of oak and jasmine. A medium bodied, smooth-textured Chardonnay
The L'Ecole No 41 Cabernet is one of Washington State's top reds; black fruit, some oak; medium to full bodied; perfect with grilled meats.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Mouthful of raspberry and mint flavors, balancing savory notes with fruit notes on the supple finish.