DeLeón
Platinum Tequila
750 ml
Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Platinum Tequila. Exquisite highland agave is slowly roasted in traditional clay ovens for a subtle taste profile with a whisper of sweet agave, citrus, warm spice and a smooth vanilla finish. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila blanco is best served in a chilled shot glass. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Platinum Tequila. Please drink responsibly.