EnRout Winery
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Big and rich, with tiers of red berry, raspberry, plum and cherry flavors, accented by black licorice and floral scents. 14% ABV
Aromas of green apple, grapefruit, wet rock and tangerine are fresh and vibrant, with mouthwatering acidity and a lively juiciness that lingers. From partners of Far Niente
Prominent bing cherry and raspberry aromas give way to subtle plum, pomegranate, clove, earth and floral notes. Dense and juicy upon entry, layers of red fruit expand on the palate.