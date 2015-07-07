Enriquez Estate Winery Tempranillo
Tempranillo
750 ml
Full of big fruit notes, the Enriquez Estate Winery Tempranillo shows great balance; great acidity on the finish tames the big bold red berry notes.
Full of big fruit notes, the Enriquez Estate Winery Tempranillo shows great balance; great acidity on the finish tames the big bold red berry notes.
Made from 100% Pinot Noir, the Enriquez Estate Winery Pinot Noir from Sonoma Coast shows great focus; nice cherry, baking spice and slight leather on the palate; bright acidity on the finish.
A white blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat, and Chardonnay, the "Brisa" white blend from Enriquez Estate Wines offers great citrus notes and apple; big fruit with a crisp finish.