Emmolo Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
93 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '11 Emmelo Merlot is an opulent juicy red with loads of fruit and spices; truly a full throttle Merlot expressing savory notes of chocolate, walnuts and red fruit flavors.
93 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The '11 Emmelo Merlot is an opulent juicy red with loads of fruit and spices; truly a full throttle Merlot expressing savory notes of chocolate, walnuts and red fruit flavors.
12 Bottle Case. Light and soft-bodied, the vintage offers a firm acidity balanced with a stark, steely flavor. Aromas are fresh and clean, evoking the scent of early morning after a first rain, with a hint of honeysuckle and underlying notes of tangerine and wet stone. The wine enters the palate with a crisp yet soft quality, flowing into flavors of flower blossom and ending with a mouthwatering finish of fresh-squeezed grapefruit. A long-lasting, zesty minerality leaves the sensation of both subtlety and brightness.