Emmet's

Irish Cream Liqueur

1.75 L

Decadence with an edge is the best way to describe Emmet's Liqueur. The sweet and creamy flavor of vanilla pairs excellently with coffee, dessert or sipped on its own. Made in Ireland from quality ingredients, this 34 proof liqueur is perfect for any celebration. Simply mix with vanilla vodka and chocolate liqueur for a delicious Chocolatini. Includes one 34 proof 1.75 L bottle of Emmet's Liqueur. Please drink responsibly.