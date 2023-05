Broadbent

Malbec

750 ml

This new wine from importer Bart Broadbent offers cherry, raspberry and plum aromas along with a touch of well-applied oak. It's a little tannic and biting in the mouth, but with food that should be no issue. Flavorwise, it's dealing slightly burnt notes atop full-fledged black cherry and wild berry. A firm, edgy wine with many good qualities.