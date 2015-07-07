Evan Williams
Bourbon
750 ml
Rounded, balanced entrance. Suddenly, the briefest burst of exuberant fruit (tangerine again), followed by a green grassy note at midpalate. This becomes very peppery on the finish, albeit with an aftertaste of oaky richness. It persists all through the mouth and between the teeth with an off-bitter, lingering steely flavor.
Evan Williams
Bourbon
1.75 L
Rounded, balanced entrance. Suddenly, the briefest burst of exuberant fruit (tangerine again), followed by a green grassy note at midpalate. This becomes very peppery on the finish, albeit with an aftertaste of oaky richness. It persists all through the mouth and between the teeth with an off-bitter, lingering steely flavor.
Evan Williams
Single Barrel Bourbon
750 ml
It’s a bourbon that is vintage dated, meaning each bottle is hand-written with the date it was put into oak and the date it was bottled. Lush and spicy, dried fruits, oak and honey with apple and orange notes.
Evan Williams
Apple Orchard Whiskey
750 ml
An approachable 70 proof Bourbon with the addition of Apple Cider that gives a crisp easy to drink bourbon flavor. All flavor no sting! Serve chilled over ice.
Evan Williams
Honey Whiskey
50 ml
An approachable 70 proof Bourbon with the addition of pure honey that gives a sweet easy to drink bourbon flavor. All flavor no sting! Serve chilled over ice.
Evan Williams
Bourbon
50 ml
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Compare the taste and quality of Evan Williams against some of the more well known brands and save.
Evan Williams
Honey Whiskey
750 ml
An approachable 70 proof Bourbon with the addition of pure honey that gives a sweet easy to drink bourbon flavor. All flavor no sting! Serve chilled over ice.