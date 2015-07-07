Guigal Cote-Rotie Ch d'Ampuis '98
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Guigal's Cote Rotie Ampuis, offers power, concentration, and wonderful structure; intensity and purity presents itself from begining to end; beautiful black fruit, coffee and meaty flavors.
Guigal's Cote Rotie Ampuis, offers power, concentration, and wonderful structure; intensity and purity presents itself from begining to end; beautiful black fruit, coffee and meaty flavors.
91-93 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 E. Guigal Gigondas is a dense purple color; copious amounts of meaty richness, blueberries, black raspberries, crushed rocks and flowers; opulent and dense.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Grip of the vintage but also admirable polish. Raspberry and spice notes glide over the cocoa.
The Guigal Cotes du Rhone Rose is a serious pink with fine textures on the palate and a crisp, dry finish.