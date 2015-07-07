Dutton Goldfield Pinot Noir Freestone
Pinot Noir
750 ml
94 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Dutton Goldfield Freestone Hill Pinot Noir just explodes in the mouth with succulent cherry and raspberry pie; mocha and spicy anise and pepper flavors.
94 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Dutton Goldfield Freestone Hill Pinot Noir just explodes in the mouth with succulent cherry and raspberry pie; mocha and spicy anise and pepper flavors.
A classic, the nicely-framed Chardonnay from the famed "Dutton" Ranch; beautiful ripe flavors of butterscotch; vanilla; and tropical fruits. Complexed with incredible depth on the finish.