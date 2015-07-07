Dupont Les Bons
Christmas Ale
750 ml
Creamy white head, rich golden body with lemony aroma, hints of pepper, clove, banana and earthy spicy yeast flavor.
94 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. A pleasing pale straw-color with a dense, creamy head. The nose is estery with citrus and spice notes. Full bodied and malty, it sparkles on the palate.
The Saison Dupont is a top fermentation beer with refermentation in the bottle. 6.5% ABV.