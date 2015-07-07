Dunhill
Fine Cut Green
Pack
A special blend of smooth Virginia tobacco cut with Dunhill's own flavors.
This three-cigar assortment is the first of its kind, offering three robusto-sized cigars including the Dunhill Signed Range, 1907 by Dunhill, and Dunhill Aged.
This product was created especially for smokers who appreciate a finely crafted, exceptionally designed cigarette. Impeccably made with golden colored tobacco, these cigarettes are free of additives and won’t leave you with a harsh chemical aftertaste.
With 46 cuts per inch, Dunhill’s tobacco is a fine cut compared to other conventional cigarettes. The result is a unique and smooth taste.
Dunhill Fine Cut White are known for having an extremely mild taste. Such components are not only perfect for smokers who enjoy a subtle taste but they are also safer when it comes to health.