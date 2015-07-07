Bulleit

Frontier Whiskey

750 ml

Bulleit Bourbon is inspired by the whiskey that was pioneered over 150 years ago. Only ingredients of the very highest quality are used. The complexity of Bulleit Bourbon comes from its unique blend of rye, corn, and barley malt, along with special strains of yeast and pure Kentucky limestone-filtered water. Due to its especially high rye content, Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Medium amber in color, with gentle spiciness and sweet oak aromas, the mid-palate is smooth with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. The finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light-tasting toffee flavor that lingers long after the final sip. Simply combine our bourbon whiskey with cloves, lemon juice, brown sugar and hot water for a comforting Hot Toddy. Bulleit Bourbon earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.