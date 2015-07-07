Duke
Due' Genuine Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Hand made in small batches from Italy. Quadruple-distilled using a true four column process thus producing one of the purest vodka's on the market. Clean smooth taste.
Due' Chardonnay Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Due true Italian symbolizing Grain and Grape!
Due' Merlot Vodka
Flavored Vodka
750 ml
Due is the world's first and only producer of Merlot flavored Vodka. Added is just enough concentrated essences of Merlot with a touch of oak to create a heavenly union. Unique floral and fruit notes.
Due Torri Pinot Grigio '99
Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
750 ml
84 PTS WILFRED WONG. A terrific value from the Veneto, the '99 Due Torri Pinot Grigio shows the crisp side of this varietal; well-balanced and clean, this wine is made-to-order for the daily table.
Dudes Double Trunk IPA
Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
4 Cans
They say an elephant never forgets. When it comes to this double IPA, you won't either. Clocking in at a massive 10.8 percent ABV, this massive beer is a bold choice for serious IPA fans.
DUDES BLOOD ORANGE AMBER 4PKC
American Amber Ale
4 Cans
A tantalizing blend of coca nibs, vanilla beans and hand zested California blood oranges makes this dude semi-sweet yet silky smooth. Every sip is bursting with creamy, chocolaty, citrusy flavor.
The Dude's Juicebox Peach Berliner Weisse
Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer
4 Cans
This Berliner Weisse Style brew is a little sweet, a little sour, and a whole lot of refreshing. with big flavor and a low alcohol content, It's the perfect Dude to soak in that summer Socal sun with.