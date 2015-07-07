Duet
Due' Genuine Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Hand made in small batches from Italy. Quadruple-distilled using a true four column process thus producing one of the purest vodka's on the market. Clean smooth taste.
Due' Chardonnay Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Due true Italian symbolizing Grain and Grape!
Due' Merlot Vodka
Flavored Vodka
750 ml
Due is the world's first and only producer of Merlot flavored Vodka. Added is just enough concentrated essences of Merlot with a touch of oak to create a heavenly union. Unique floral and fruit notes.
Due Torri Pinot Grigio '99
Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
750 ml
84 PTS WILFRED WONG. A terrific value from the Veneto, the '99 Due Torri Pinot Grigio shows the crisp side of this varietal; well-balanced and clean, this wine is made-to-order for the daily table.
Dust Bowl Brewing
Taco Truck Lager
6 Bottles
This easy drinking lager has a nice mild character. 2 row pale malt and the use of flaked oats and white wheat give the beer a clean, crisp character with a little sweetness.