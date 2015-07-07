Due' Genuine Vodka
Vodka
750 ml
Hand made in small batches from Italy. Quadruple-distilled using a true four column process thus producing one of the purest vodka's on the market. Clean smooth taste.
Hand made in small batches from Italy. Quadruple-distilled using a true four column process thus producing one of the purest vodka's on the market. Clean smooth taste.
Due true Italian symbolizing Grain and Grape!
Due is the world's first and only producer of Merlot flavored Vodka. Added is just enough concentrated essences of Merlot with a touch of oak to create a heavenly union. Unique floral and fruit notes.
84 PTS WILFRED WONG. A terrific value from the Veneto, the '99 Due Torri Pinot Grigio shows the crisp side of this varietal; well-balanced and clean, this wine is made-to-order for the daily table.