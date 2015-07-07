Duck Pond
Pinot Gris
750 ml
Duck Pond Pinot Gris is perfectly balanced; expressing tropical aromas and crisp minerality; wonderful weight and structure on the palate makes this wine the perfect match to any seafood dish.
Duck Pond Pinot Gris is perfectly balanced; expressing tropical aromas and crisp minerality; wonderful weight and structure on the palate makes this wine the perfect match to any seafood dish.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Duck Pond Pinot Noir is tart and forward, with cranberry and raspberry fruit front and center; tasty, acidic and lightly spicy effort; shows some nice precision.