Dry Fly O'Danaghers Whiskey
Blended Whiskey
750 ml
The nose is gentle, a whisper of butterscotch, honey-scented white petals, and fresh cream. On the palate, white pepper, cardamom, and tarragon.
The nose is gentle, a whisper of butterscotch, honey-scented white petals, and fresh cream. On the palate, white pepper, cardamom, and tarragon.
94 PTS WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Made from the hybrid grain called Triticale. From seed to barrel to bottle, this whiskey has been nurtured carefully to be our best offering to date!
90 PTS WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Great bourbon from Washington! This is bottled at 101 proof for the bold drinking experience. This is a full-bodied whiskey that is balanced with a warm finish.
Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey is soft with baked orange scones, cinnamon toast, white pepper and peppermint notes.
Flawless purity; clean as rainwater. Entry is rich, creamy, and vanilla laden; midpalate carries on with the textural richness and the vanilla aspect goes into a charming bean-like mose.