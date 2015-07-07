Drank Beverage
Relax
16 oz
The first extreme beverage relaxation beverage to hit the market. "Drank" contains a combination of Valerian Root, Rose Hips, and Melatonin designed to "slow your roll" after a hectic day.
The first extreme beverage relaxation beverage to hit the market. "Drank" contains a combination of Valerian Root, Rose Hips, and Melatonin designed to "slow your roll" after a hectic day.
93 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS This is like no other Belgium Triple. Most triples are light in color with lighter spicy flavors. The "Golden Dragon" is a full bodied, carmel and spice dream.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made with 11% Merlot and 2% Cabernet Franc, the elegant '04 Frank Family Cabernet exhibits true Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon character; well-layered on the palate.
95 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '07 Frank Family Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of spring flowers, blueberries, boysenberries, and hints of licorice; full-bodied; no hard edges.
The second fermentation offers the nice creamy head and the full body of the centuries old brewers yeast. It is a beer that you can actually nimble to adventure the complex taste. Gulden Draak balances a natural malt toffee-like sweetness with a mellow happiness and some hoppy accents.
Gulden Draak Brewmaster's Deserve Belgium Dark Triple Aged in Bourbon Barrels. 10.5 ABV
Frank Family Zinfandel delivers a solid dose of bright raspberryand smoked meat flavors; full-bodied and well structured on the palate; quite intense on the aftertaste.