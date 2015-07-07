Drambuie
15 Year Liqueur
750 ml
92 PTS ULT. SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2012. Drambuie 15 Year Old is a connoisseur expression of Drambuie drawn from the company's finest Speyside Malts. Selected for their soft complex fragrance and flavor.
95-100 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST,FIVE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009. Built on a Scotch whisky foundation, the licorice and flavorfulherbal qualities of this liqueur make it a classic.