Dr. Swami
Low Cal Margarita Mix
1 L
The Best Margarita Mix now comes in a Lo Cal version, in addition Dr.Swami contributes to Brest Cancer Research with every bottle sold.
The Best Margarita Mix now comes in a Lo Cal version, in addition Dr.Swami contributes to Brest Cancer Research with every bottle sold.
Real lemon juice with just exactly the right amount of sweetness; try an Oceanic Punch: 3/4 oz each orange, lime, grapefruit juice, & sweet & sour, 1/2 oz sugar syrup, 1 1/2 oz light rum - divine!
Dr Swami & Bone Daddy's low calorie gourmet Margarita Cocktail Mix is a real treat. It's a perfect balance, not to sweet or tart. No artificial flavors and no chemical after taste.
FIVE STAR RATING NIGHT CLUB & BAR MAGAZINE The best margarita mix on the market!
Made with natural lemon & lime juice, this "top shelf" margarita mix is the best mix on the market! It is clean and refreshing with a made-from-scratch taste. Enjoy some today!