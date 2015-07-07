Dr Loosen
Dr. Loosen Dr. L Riesling Dry
Riesling
750 ml
Truly a wonderful Dry Riesling from the Mosel; fresh and aromatic; notes of fresh pear, apple, and citrus flavors with a noticable amount of minerals; perfect to serve with grilled pork or chicken
Loosen Erdener Treppchen Kabinett 05
Riesling
750 ml
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Dr Loosen Erdener Treppchen Riesling Kabinett has nice balance between richness and bright acidity; the flavors evoke peach, lime, sweet spices and minerality.
Loosen Riesling Blue Slate
Riesling
750 ml
Dr Loosen Blue Slate Riesling has apples and pears in the nose; fresh, fruity and sugary, quite sweet and long.
Loosen Wehlener Sonnenuhr Kabinett '02
Riesling
750 ml
From one of the most famous vineyards in Germany, this wine deliciously balanced between zesty fruit flavors and mineral notes; try this with brined roasted chicken.
Loosen Urziger Wurz Spatlese '05
Riesling
750 ml
92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The '05 Dr Loosen Urziger Wurzgarten Spatlese has exuberant peach and berry fruit; underlying minerality; and a deep, dark, almost savory stoniness that keeps it focused.
Loosen "L" Riesling
Riesling
750 ml
The Dr "L" Riesling embodies a racy and elegant style; it is refreshing and fruity with a dry, mineral edge; truly a wonderful spring time delight.
Loosen Urziger Wurzgarten Kabinet '03
Riesling
750 ml
SILVER MEDAL, DECANTER MAGAZINE. The '05 Dr Loosen Urziger Wurzgarten Kabinett has a pale yellow color and is well-constructed with floral, a broad palate with sweet white peach; medium dry.