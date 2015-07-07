Dominus Napanook
Bordeaux
750 ml
Napanook is made from grapes grown at the historic Napanook Vineyard in Yountville, Napa Valley.
97+ PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Dominus flows from the glass with expressive fruit. The wine possesses stunning richness, power, depth; elegance & intensity are in perfect harmony here; thrilling wine.
In Napanook 2014, boysenberry, savory thyme and tobacco aromas meet on a lithe palate and linger throughout an elegant finish with fine, firm tannins.
Known for its complexity and balance, Dominus demonstrates the potential of a wine produced on exceptional terrior. Structured, seamless and perfectly integrated. Dominus is an elegant wine that improves with age.
It is a deeper, richer, more intense wine with full body, and endearing texture & a long, pure finish.