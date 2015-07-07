Crios Syrah-bonarda '06
Malbec
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Full of vibrancy, the red to black-fruited '06 Crios de Susana Balbo Syrah-Bonarda offers excellent drinkability and richness on the palate; sails smoothly in the finish.
Enjoy aromas of cherries, currants and raspberries with hints of pepper. Full bodied with a long, flavorful finish.