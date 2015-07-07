Domaine Antonin Guyon
Les Cras Chambolle-Musigny
750 ml
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Antonin Guyon is a textbook Chambolle. Very delicate, lacy and pure in its expression of cherry and floral notes, supported by a firm structure; great finesse.
92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Antonin Guyon Corton Clos du Roy is a feral, wild red, packed tightly with morello cherry, licorice and mineral; one for the cellar; plenty of substance and sweet fruit.