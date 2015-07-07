Divine Bovine
Hot&Tangy
3.5 oz
Drenched in a mild blend of savory spices and "pop's" unique recipe, a wild fiery hot and sultry flavor combining the sweetness of natural honey with the fire of chili peppers.
Original flavor is drenched in a mild blend of savory spices and "pop's" unique recipe, a hint of garlic and finished with a light topping of black pepper.