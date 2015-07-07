DIME
Red Blend
750 ml
California. 53% Cabernet Franc, 29% Merlot, 11% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. An Impressive Cabernet produced at Dominus Estate Winery; the '06 is the best effort in years, Bordeuax-esque elegance and well balanced; notes of spice and red currants.
Hints of pear and white flowers with an unusual lively acidity. 12.6% ABV
France. Bouquet of strawberry and raspberry dazzles the nose. Fresh fruit leads to a yeasty flavor. Crisp and balanced. 13.5% ABV
This young Calvados is just bursting with fresh apple flavors. Ideal for quaffing or cooking.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A complete Pinot Noir, the stylish '06 Carpe Diem Firepeak Vyd serves up delectable, dried strawberry flavors; superbly balanced and rich on the palate; fine, lively aftertaste.
Ripe with aromas and very fruity, but with limited oak expressions. Fruity, smooth, and easily drinkable. 13.3% ABV
