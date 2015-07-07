Del Dotto Cabernet '98
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Powerful and overflowing, the '98 Del Dotto Cabernet is one of stars from the Napa Valley; deep and purple. Compare with the regular retail of $63.99 and save $34.00!!!
Powerful and overflowing, the '98 Del Dotto Cabernet is one of stars from the Napa Valley; deep and purple. Compare with the regular retail of $63.99 and save $34.00!!!
Pale straw in color, the Casas del Bosque Reserva Chardonnay has aromas of walnut, pear and quince; citrus backbone with mineral notes on the palate; bright and zesty acidity on the finish.
The Casas del Bosque Reserva Sauvignon Blanc has intense notes of key lime, grapefrut and fresh ginger; bright flavors of ginger and citrus zest lead to a mineral backbone of laser sharp acid.
For me, this was a discovery found in '06. Then, it had almost no US presence. It's one of the purest, brightest examples of Pinot Noir, very expressive and interesting without being heavy. BP MW
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. An Impressive Cabernet produced at Dominus Estate Winery; the '06 is the best effort in years, Bordeuax-esque elegance and well balanced; notes of spice and red currants.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Full of vibrancy, the red to black-fruited '06 Crios de Susana Balbo Syrah-Bonarda offers excellent drinkability and richness on the palate; sails smoothly in the finish.
This special rum is a blend of rums aged from six to ten years in oak barrels. Enjoy it's unique, smooth mellow flavor by sipping in a snifter or enjoy ith a splash of water over ice.
Intense ruby red colour. Bouquet, fruity flavours with hint of cherries and strawberries, spicy notes. Taste, dry, balanced and sapid, lightly tannic. 12.5% ABV
Generous emphatic aromas of dark cherries, rose petal, and cola, with savory flavors of licorice and tobacco. Intense yet supple. 14.5% ABV
Hand crafted, it is twice distilled, very slowly in small wood-fired, riverside copper stills to flavor specifications that underscore its versatility in cocktails. Another masterpiece out of San Luis del Rio, it has a nose of fruit aromatics, a hint of honey, vanilla and roast agave; the palate offers ginger, cinnamon, burnt sandalwood, banana and tangerine, with a long, soft finish.
Argentina. Deep red with raspberry, blackberry and plum. 14% ABV
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Try in a Pisco Sour!
Deep ruby red in color with an intense fruity bouquet of wild berries, cherry and plum, with undertones of spices and vanilla. On the palate, it is full bodied with soft tannins and along savory finish.
Argentina. Aromas of black fruits with toasted hints of spicy notes of white pepper. Fruity and fresh profile. 13.5% ABV
A true Sangria -the 1st imported premium Sangria made from all natural ingredients. 100% SpanishTempranillo blended with natural citrus juices & a touch of cinnamon. Fresh fruits - Kissed by the Sun
The smooth, satisfying flavor of silver tequila blended with the robust flavor of coffee. Drink straight up or with cream or other drinks. Great in coffee, too!
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A complete Pinot Noir, the stylish '06 Carpe Diem Firepeak Vyd serves up delectable, dried strawberry flavors; superbly balanced and rich on the palate; fine, lively aftertaste.
A gustatory delight, the Ca' del Solo Moscato is a fresh, lively, aromatic blend of three different Muscat varietals; made from the Piemontese model, this is the perfect choice for summer fruits.
Ripe with aromas and very fruity, but with limited oak expressions. Fruity, smooth, and easily drinkable. 13.3% ABV